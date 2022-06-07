Boy’s death after injection: doctor, nurse arrested

The police on Monday arrested three persons, including a doctor and a nurse, in connection with the death of a boy after getting injection at a private clinic at Nadapuram. According to sources, those arrested are Salauddin, paediatrician and managing director of Nucleus Clinic, his managing partner Rasheed, and nurse Shani.

Tejdev, 12, a Class 7 student, died on February 14. He had sought treatment for phlegm. He was admitted and given injection. However, the boy exhibited uneasiness following this. Though he was taken to a hospital in Thalassery, Tejdev died on the way. The district medical board headed by the District Medical Officer found lapses on the part of the clinic and said that the nurse was not qualified.