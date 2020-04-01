Kozhikode

Boy chokes to death

A 12-year-old boy choked to death while playing with a scarf, which was found tied around his neck, at Kattippara on Wednesday. The police identified the victim as Mohammed Basith, son of Jaleel. His grandfather Alavi Haji, who reportedly found the body first, too collapsed on the spot and died. According to the Thamarassery police, the incident occurred at his home around 11 a.m. His body had been shifted to Kozhokode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

