Book on evolution of knowledge released
Kozhikode
Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Tuesday released Vijnanavum Vijnanabhashayum, a book written by C.M. Muraleedharan on the evolution of knowledge and the language being used to communicate it. Mr. Jayaraj pointed out that if universities were to become knowledge-production centres in the real sense, the knowledge produced there should be transferred to society. A major impediment is language access, he said. A.T. Lijisha received a copy of the book.
