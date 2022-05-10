Blocked culverts pose flood threat in Kudilthodu in Kozhikode city

Mild summer showers leave several low-lying areas inundated

The problem of waterlogging is giving sleepless nights to residents in at least six wards of the Kozhikode Corporation. Clogged canals and culverts and unscientific land filling make the areas more prone to flooding. With even an hour of strong summer rain leaving low-lying areas inundated, people are worried about the monsoon that may hit the State in less than a month.

The Kudilthodu ward is a low-lying area and hence affected by waterlogging even during mild showers. The ward has a large number of culverts that connect to the Pachakkil canal, which links about five other wards. The pre-monsoon cleaning of the culverts are going on in full swing in Kudilthodu, Chevayur, Chevarambalam, Civil Station, Kottooli and Pottammal.

However, the NH widening work has hit the Corporation’s plan for a flood-free monsoon. “The labourers working for the NH widening have quite carelessly tossed soil over the opening of some culverts that pass under the road. This has blocked them, preventing free flow of water through them into the Pachakkil canal, resulting in minor floods all around,” said V. Prasanna, the councillor of Kudilthodu ward.

Ms. Prasanna had presented the issue at the recent Corporation Council meeting, requesting the civic body to take steps to clear the culverts immediately, before the rains. Mayor Beena Philip, who is also the councillor of Pottammal ward, decided to request the National Highway authorities to be careful with the culverts. She has also directed the officials of the engineering and health wings of the Corporation to take necessary steps to clear the culverts.