Blind walk to sensitise public on eye donation

The Project Vision, a Bengaluru-based non-governmental organisation, in association with the Wayanad Chember of Commerce and the Kerala Federation of the Blind, is organising a blind walk to mark World Sight Day on Thursday.

The event will be held at three different sites in the district.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, George Kannanthanam, director of the NGO, said the programme was aimed at sensitising the public on the significance of eye donation. Though 30 lakh people in India suffered from corneal blindness that could be cured by eye donation, not many were coming forward. Nearly 40,000 corneas were being collected every year against the demand of 30 lakh, he said and hoped the event would help bridge the gap.

A group of five blind-folded persons would be led by a visually challenged person during the blind walk. The programme would be held at Meppadi, Mananthavadi and Kalpetta and more than 500 volunteers would walk a distance of one kilometre blindfolded in each site, said Fr. Kannanthanam.

Meppadi grama panchayat president K.K.Sahad would flag off the programme at Meppadi at 9.30 a.m.

V.S. Anitha, Principal, Government Engineering College, Thalappuzha; and M. James, RTO, Wayanad, would flag off the event at Mananthavadi at 1 p.m, and at Kalpetta at 2.30 p.m. respectively.

Those interested may contact the organisers on the phone 9562617257 / 9449071973.