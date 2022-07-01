Kozhikode

BJP workers take out protest march in Balussery

BJP workers took out a protest march to Paloli Mukku in Balussery on Friday holding the Congress, SDPI, and the CPI(M) accountable for the mob attack. The protesters alleged that the SDPI-DYFI alliance was meant to promote ‘Talibanism’ in sensitive areas.

Opening the march, BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh said the mob attack was carried out by a gang of youths who were simultaneously working with the DYFI and the SDPI. He claimed that they also had the support of radical movements.


