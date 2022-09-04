BJP to approach HC to probe building number scam

Plan to start a protest from September 14

The district committee of the BJP is planning to approach the Kerala High Court demanding a thorough investigation into the building number scam in Kozhikode Corporation. Party district president V.K. Sajeevan alleged in a press release that the suspension of four officials were revoked as a first step to sabotage the case.

A mafia comprising some officials of the Corporation and some retired staff are behind the scam in which numbers were allotted to thousands of unauthorised buildings, he alleged. The Corporation is making no effort to bring the culprits before law. On the contrary, it is trying to sabotage the case with the help of the State government. The Crime Branch investigation reached nowhere after the investigating officer, who had collected some digital evidence, was transferred, Mr. Sajeevan said. He added that there were serious lapses from the part of the Corporation Secretary, and hence, she should be suspended before going ahead with the investigation.

The BJP is planning to start a protest at the Corporation office from September 14, the release said.