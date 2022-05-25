Birju Maharaj commemoration in Kozhikode on June 2

Chidambaram Academy for Dance and Theatre in Kozhikode is organising Birj Shyam Smrithi Samaroh, commemorating Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj who passed away a year ago.

The legendary dancer’s grandson Tribhuvan Maharaj and his wife Rajni will inaugurate the event at Sree Narayana Centenary Hall in the city at 5 p.m. on June 2. Later in the evening, the couple will perform ‘Kathak Natyam’, a fusion of Kathak and Bharatnatyam. This will be followed by a stage presentation of a few bollywood songs, which Birju Maharaj had choreographed.

There will also be a performance by students of Chidambaram Academy. Noted Kathakali artiste Ranjani Suresh will be honoured on the occasion. “Kathak Vistar”, a book on Kathak written by Giridhar Krishna, actor and dancer, and a disciple of Tribhuvan Maharaj, will be released on the occasion by filmmaker Ranjith. He will hand over the book to musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. Actor Niranjana Anoop, film producer C.H. Muhammed, and Kathak Dancer Ashwini Reji will be present. Tribhuvan Maharaj will also conduct a Kathak workshop for students of Chidambaram Academy on June 1, a press release said.