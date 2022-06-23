Bike rider dies as electric pole falls on him in Kozhikode 

A bike rider was killed and another injured when a concrete electric post fell on their vehicle at Naduvattom near Beypore on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arjun, 22, of Kallingal, Beypore. The pillion rider, who sustained minor injuries, was admitted to hospital. The old pole broke and fell on the bike while it was being removed, the police said.

Following the incident, local residents blocked the Beypore-Kozhikode road and demanded action against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) contractors for their alleged negligence. They said the old post was removed without taking precautionary measures.

The Beypore police have registered a case under Section 299 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile , Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty said adequate compensation would be given to the family of the victim. Also, the KSEB Chairman has been assigned to investigate the incident and submit a report, he added.