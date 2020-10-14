Beach hospital to get a makeover

KIIFB grants ₹86 crore for development of facility

A sum of ₹86.8 crore has been allocated from the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the development of the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, popularly known as ‘beach hospital’ due to its location near the Kozhikode beach.

A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, said in a release on Wednesday that a high-tech hospital building had been proposed which would help the common people, including the fisher folk, in the coastal part of the city. A surgical block, administration block, and amenity block would come up in the building. The surgical block would be spread over eight storeys. The ground floor would have the casualty, MRI scan, CT scan, emergency operation theatre, stroke intensive care unit, a 12-bed observation ward, and mortuary. The complex would have 240 beds and 36 pay wards.

The sixth floor would be completely for ICU wards. Two ICU units with 10 beds each for men and women would be built. The surgical block on the seventh floor would have six operation theatres. The post-operative wards would have 10 beds and bystanders would have dormitory facility. The eighth floor would have labs. There would be six lifts in the building. Dermatology outpatient section and other facilities had been proposed in the administrative block.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said that the amenity block would have a supermarket, food court, Neethi medical store, and Karunya medical store. The existing old building would be renovated along with this, the MLA added.