Beach cleaning drive on November 11

The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) will launch a week-long beach cleaning-cum-awareness drive covering major beaches in Kozhikode and Kannur districts on November 11.

The support of various local bodies, non-governmental organisations and students’ groups will be enlisted for the successful completion of the drive, which is part of a nation-wide cleanliness campaign by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. CWRDM scientist Madhavan Komath said the drive would cover five major beaches in Kozhikode district. “In Kannur district, the campaign will mainly cover the Muzhappilangadu drive-in beach,” he said.

Apart from the cleaning drives, various competitions upholding beach conservation as main theme will be part of the events. Registration is open for competitions in short film production, photography, painting, quiz and slogan writing. Interested contestants may visit the website-www.cwrdm.org for registration.