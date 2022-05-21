Congress leader arrested from Bengaluru

Alleged pawning of fake gold at Kerala Gramin Bank in Kozhikode

Alleged pawning of fake gold at Kerala Gramin Bank in Kozhikode

Babu Polukunnath, Congress leader and vice president, Kodiyathur grama panchayat, was on Saturday morning arrested by the Mukkom police from Bengaluru on the charge of pawning fake gold to secure ₹27 lakh from the Kodiyathur branch of the Kerala Gramin Bank.

He was brought to Mukkom in the evening for questioning. Babu reportedly colluded with Santhosh Kumar, his wife Shyni, and Vishnu Perumanna, Dalit Congress district secretary, all of whom were arrested earlier. Shyni was granted bail in the case. Babu had been at large.

It is claimed that both Vishnu and Santhosh Kumar were involved in a similar case in a primary cooperative bank. They were nabbed while trying to repeat the act at another bank in Perumanna, following which all previous incidents came to light. Though District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar had sought Babu’s resignation, he did not step down. Both the CPI(M) and the DYFI had staged protests demanding action against him.

Mohandas, appraiser at the Kodiyathur bank, died on Thursday after he was hit by a train.