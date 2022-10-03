Award in memory of late journalist

Seminar on media in contemporary India to be organised

Journalist N. Rajesh memorial journalism excellence award will be presented to investigative journalist Josy Joseph at the Alakapuri auditorium on Wednesday. Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh will present the award. Lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed will deliver the keynote address. A seminar on media in contemporary India will also be organised on the occasion.