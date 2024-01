January 03, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Music composer Vishnu Vijay has been selected for the Kaithapram Viswanathan Memorial Music Excellence award instituted by the Kaithapram Viswanathan Memorial Trust. The award comprising ₹25,000 and a sculpture will be presented to the winner on March 4, a press release said.