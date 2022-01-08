As threat of COVID third wave looms, people rush to conduct functions

Tour operators advance programmes, traders launch offers to clear existing stock

Even as concerns loom large over a third wave of the pandemic and the possibility of another lockdown, there is no fall in the number of public and private events involving a large number of people in the district. The fear over the imposition of stringent regulations is reportedly prompting many to advance events such as weddings and house-warming parties to ensure a satisfactory turnout.

Though there are well-defined curbs on the number of participants in private events, the stringent enforcement of those rules is yet to happen. Registering of cases against violation of physical distancing norms is also minimal compared to the record of previous months.

Joining the frenzy are tour organisers, who have advanced previously scheduled programmes. Many trips have been re-arranged in such a way to avoid last-minute cancellations. Curbs such as night curfew and total shutdown on selected days imposed in States like Karnataka have affected the plans of many private tour operators in the city.

“The loss we suffered in the last two years is beyond anyone’s imagination. Among the worst-hit are tourist bus operators who are now forced to sell off their vehicles to escape tax liabilities and maintenance charges,” said a functionary of the Kerala Contract Carriage Operators’ Association. He said all entrepreneurs in the sector were apprehensive of a third wave and subsequent regulations.

Many traders have come up with attractive offers for customers to clear existing stock in advance. According to the traders, any move on the part of the State government to introduce stringent regulations on public life and the functioning of shops will derail sales targets.

There is also a rush to buy construction materials to speed up various small-scale and large-scale building projects. With the tightening of regulations in various States, many fear price rise, scarcity of materials and labour shortage. According to some wholesale traders, people are scared of going through lockdown challenges again and the interruption of ongoing works.