Arts festival under STDD from January 4

The State-level arts festival of students in various residential schools and pre-matric hostels under the Scheduled Tribes Development Department (STDD) will begin at East Hill Government Physical Education College on January 4. About 1,500 students selected from 20 model residential schools and 114 pre-matric hostels are expected to take part in the three-day event.

There will be competitions in 19 events for the senior participants. For the junior participants, there will be 12 events. T.P. Ramakrishnan, Minister for Excise and Labour, will open the fest on January 5. At a press conference here on Thursday, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said that the three-day festival would be kicked off with a cultural procession from Karaparamba junction at 8.30 a.m. “The valedictory session will be opened by Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes on January 5. A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, will chair the opening and valedictory sessions,” he said. STDD officials said the students participating in the fest would be given free food and accommodation. In Kozhikode city, 14 convenient spots had been identified for arranging the accommodation, they said.

Like the State-level school fest, the best festival reports in print, television and radio would be considered for the State-level awards. Officials said the fest would be a unique experience for students of tribal communities to showcase their talents and some of their exclusive art forms.