Applications invited for civil services exam coaching classes

April 11, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Civil Service Academy, set up by the State government, has called for applications from graduate students for admission to civil services examination coaching classes for the academic year 2024-25.

Final year students who are awaiting results can also apply. The admission to the year-long course is based on the entrance test to be conducted on April 28. Those who qualify for the screening test are eligible for various government scholarships.

Registration and submission of application can be done online through the academy’s website https://kscsa.org. High school/higher secondary school students can apply for one-month vacation class starting from April 15. For more information, contact the Kozhikode office at 0495-2386400 / 8281098870.

