Applications invited for agriculture training programme in Japan

Applications are invited from interested youths of 20 to 30 age group for a one-year training under the OISCA International Organic Agriculture Training Programme in Japan from January 2023. Travel expenses, food, accommodation, and stipend will be provided to the selected candidates. Those interested should apply with biodata and photo to the Director, OISCA International, UKS Road, Kozhikode-673001, or email to oiscaindia@gmail.com. The last date for receipt of applications is June 8. For more information, contact 0495 - 2760360, a press release said.