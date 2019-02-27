Amrut projects lose steam

The implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project, a flagship programme of the Central government for urban development, is yet to pick up steam in Kozhikode city.

Just two out of the 49 projects envisaged for Kozhikode have been completed so far. The projects are under the water supply component.

Tenders floated

In many other cases, tenders have either been floated or awarded.

Incidentally, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had expressed its displeasure over the execution of the projects in the State last year.

Official sources said that the projects had been submitted under five components — water supply, sewerage, storm water drainage, urban transport, and development of parks. The total cost is ₹274.76 crore.

However, just ₹23.228 crore out of the total, that is 8.45%, has been spent till now.

Around ₹2.27 crore has been spent for urban transport. Four main projects have been designed under the water supply scheme (₹96.25 crore) and two under sewerage (₹120.8 crore), while 10 have been envisaged under storm water drainage (₹41.43 crore), one under urban transport (₹11.35 crore), and eight under parks (₹4.92 crore).

All components have sub-projects too.

The sewerage system project, including a treatment plant at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, is still on paper. Only a sum of ₹14.10 crore has been accorded technical sanction. No work has been awarded so far, the sources said.

Projects reworked

Officials said the delay in the execution of projects was owing to the absence of project design and management consultancy.

Some had been cancelled or reworked for technical reasons too.

The share of the government and the civic body will be 30% and 20% respectively.

However, the State government will contribute additional funds to speed up work taken up under various projects.