All government, aided schools to have smart classrooms: Minister

Minister for Revenue and Housing E. Chandrasekharan has said that biodiversity parks built in schools will offer an opportunity to the young to see the world and nature from a biological perspective.

“Human love can be imbibed only through love of nature,” he said. The Minister was inaugurating a new block constructed at Madonna A.L.P School here on Monday.

Observing that the nature of public education in the State had changed, he said there was a rise in the number of students attending public schools owing to the ‘Save public education campaign’ led by the Education Minister.

He added that a scheme to set up smart classrooms at all the 13,798 government and aided schools in the State was under way. Students enrolled in other institutions, apparently looking for better education, are now back in public schools. Therefore, new buildings have become a necessity in addition to the existing ones, Mr. Chandrasekharan said.

Bishop of Mangalore Peter Paul Saldanha was the chief guest. Carmel Education Agency cooperative manager A.C. Maria Karuna presided over the function. Municipal chairperson Beefatima Ibrahim inaugurated the biodiversity park at the school. District Education Officer Nandikesan and Madonna School local manager A.C. Theresmina were present.