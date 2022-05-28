Ahead of school reopening, MVD inspects educational institution vehicles in Kozhikode

Only vehicles found fit during MVD screening will be allowed to operate service

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has completed fitness inspection of 140 educational institution buses in Kozhikode district ahead of the reopening of schools. Only vehicles found fit during the MVD screening will be allowed to operate pick-and-drop service in the new academic year.

Of the screened vehicles, 100 are in the limits of the Kozhikode Regional Transport Office, and 40 under the Vadakara Regional Transport Office. Those who failed to turn up with the vehicles for the inspection will be given one more opportunity on Monday.

According to MVD officials, 60 vehicles presented for inspection from various rural areas on Saturday were found unfit to operate. The managements concerned were asked to present such vehicles for inspection again after proper maintenance, they said.

Due to the pandemic-induced financial crisis and months of idling, a majority of school buses in Kozhikode district remain off the road. The managements concerned are yet to give the green signal for the maintenance of such vehicles and to secure fitness certificates to resume operation.

“So far, we have inspected only below 50% of the total educational institution vehicles in Kozhikode district. Many are still reluctant to spend money considering the uncertainty over a full-fledged academic year amid the pandemic scare,” said a senior officer with the MVD.