Activists vow to fight against river encroachment
Inaction of authorities is an encouragement for further encroachment, says writer Kumaran
Writer U.K. Kumaran inaugurated the protest meeting against the encroachment of various rivers in the district on the banks of the Connolly Canal on Friday. The participants in the meeting, organised under the aegis of the District River Protection Coordination Committee, said that widespread encroachment was the reason for the increase of floods in the district and protested against the inaction of the authorities. Mr. Kumaran said that the inaction was an encouragement for more people to further encroach on river banks.
President of the committee T.K.A. Aziz presided over the meeting, while chairman of the Anti K-Rail protest committee T.T. Ismail delivered the keynote address. The participants took a pledge to keep working against encroachment. The protest was held on the World Environment Day.
