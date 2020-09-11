Active cases cross 2,000-mark in Kozhikode

261 people test positive for the virus

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district crossed the 2,000-mark on Thursday when 261 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. As many as 2,228 people are undergoing treatment in the district now.

A release from the District Medical Officer said that 219 of them had contracted the infection through local transmission. The source was not known in 25 cases. As many as 14 persons had returned from other States and three from abroad. The number of cases through local contact in the Kozhikode Corporation was 41, Kadalundi 37, and Chorod 20. As many as 178 persons recovered from the infection.