Kozhikode

Accused in molestation case arrested

The Mukkom police on Thursday arrested a 60-year-old man who allegedly molested a widow at her home last month. Sajeev Kumar, the accused who was absconding after the incident, was detained from a tourism cottage at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

A number of women’s organisations had launched an indefinite protest seeking the arrest of the retired teacher who was reportedly involved in many similar incidents in the past. He had been convicted by the court in one of the cases.

The victim had also approached the Women’s Cell and the Kerala State Women’s Commission as the man tried to evade police investigation.

It was on June 30 that the incident leading to the complaint took place. The woman’s son was also at home when the accused committed the molestation attempt.

The Mukkom police said the arrest was delayed as the accused managed to escape from the district. He was tracked with the support of the hit-tech crime inquiry cell after a two-week-long consistent effort, they said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 6:39:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/accused-in-molestation-case-arrested/article35344251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY