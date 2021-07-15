Accused in molestation case arrested

The Mukkom police on Thursday arrested a 60-year-old man who allegedly molested a widow at her home last month. Sajeev Kumar, the accused who was absconding after the incident, was detained from a tourism cottage at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

A number of women’s organisations had launched an indefinite protest seeking the arrest of the retired teacher who was reportedly involved in many similar incidents in the past. He had been convicted by the court in one of the cases.

The victim had also approached the Women’s Cell and the Kerala State Women’s Commission as the man tried to evade police investigation.

It was on June 30 that the incident leading to the complaint took place. The woman’s son was also at home when the accused committed the molestation attempt.

The Mukkom police said the arrest was delayed as the accused managed to escape from the district. He was tracked with the support of the hit-tech crime inquiry cell after a two-week-long consistent effort, they said.