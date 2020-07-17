A virtual art gallery to beat pandemic blues

The COVID-19 lockdown and related restrictions have led a few artists in north Kerala to come up with the concept of a virtual art gallery. The inaugural exhibition at the gallery will be held on July 18.

The action comes live in a WhatsApp group titled ‘Virtual art gallery’, where an exhibition will be held every Saturday. The link to the group will be posted in other groups or other social media platforms. Those interested may join the group for the duration of the exhibition and appreciate the art works posted there.

The photographs of the art works will be posted in the group from 6 p.m. onwards on Saturday after the formal inauguration. Each photograph will have details such as medium and material used, dimensions, price and additional information if any. During the five-minute gap between the posting of photographs, members in the group may post their comments, raise queries or purchase the work. Purchased works will be sent to the buyer through post.

The inaugural exhibition in the group will be conducted by Kavitha Balakrishnan, head of the School of Legal Studies of Kannur University, who is also an artist, dancer and choreographer. “This is a welcome relief for us artists, who have been searching for some outlet in these trying times,” said Ms. Kavitha, adding that her exhibition scheduled to be held in London in May was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Any of the group members may repost these works in other groups. As a result, the works will reach more people,” added Ms. Kavitha.