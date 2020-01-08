A ‘Snehaveedu’ for Abhishek

When NSS volunteer K.S. Abhishek from the BBA department at Don Bosco Arts and Science College, Angadikadavu, was busy taking care of the people affected by the torrential rain in August last year at a rehabilitation centre at Kolikadavu, near Iritty, little did he know that he was also going to be a victim of the deluge — his hut-like house collapsed in the incessant rain.

However, Abhishek has now got a new house, thanks to the college management, NSS volunteers and friends in his college, who came together to construct a house for him.

After the Onam vacation, Abhishek’s classmates along with NSS programme officers Nithin Kuttan and E. Jisha, and student leaders Akhil Devasia and Jubilant K.J. came together to chalk out a plan to construct a house for him within the shortest time possible.

With the support from the college management, teaching and non-teaching staff, alumni, students and parents, a ‘Snehaveedu’ was constructed within 104 days. The work began on September 16 and the house was ready on December 31.

“Several students had worked day and night to speed up the construction work. It was possible due to the good team work,” said Akhil. About 180 NSS volunteers were partners in this project and they had a great sense of joy and thrill in completing this house. No one had the experience of doing manual labour, but all lent a helping hand out of sheer love, he added

“Abhishek is one of the key NSS volunteers when Snehaveedu was built in 2017 and 2018 for two homeless families and therefore, he deserved this gift from us,” said Nithin.

The house was constructed spending ₹6 lakh. The required fund was mobilised with generous contributions from all quarters, he said.

Jisha said the house was designed by architect Bivin Michael. Since the design is affordable, they have decided to take this model for the housing project that would be taken up in the future, she said.

Abhishek’s Snehaveedu is a 709 sq.ft house with three bedrooms, a dining hall, and a kitchen with workspace.

Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph, and P.J. Vincent, Controller of Examinations, Kannur University, handed over the key of the house to Abhishesk’s parents Sunny and Ambika and two sisters recently.