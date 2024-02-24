GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A shop where kindness is bartered for smiles

‘Wall of Kindness’ at Cherootty Nagar offers essential materials to the needy

February 24, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As Cherootty Nagar Junction in the city wears a new look post-beautification, the Wall of Kindness is its greatest attraction. As the name suggests, it is a place where kindness in abundance is bartered for simple smiles.

Wall of Kindness is essentially a thrift shop where one gets a variety of articles including clothes, toys, bedsheets, furniture, utensils, footwear, and books free of cost. The facility was set up by a group of organisations and individuals with the support of the Kozhikode Corporation. The public can contribute to the shop in the form of materials that remain unused at their homes.

“There are lot of things that we discard just because they have gone out of fashion. It may be nothing to you, but so much for someone who does not have it or cannot afford it,” said P. Divakaran, local councillor and Welfare Standing Committee chairman of the Corporation.

However, there are a few ground rules for the Wall of Kindness. One person can take stuff from it only once a month and should enter their whereabouts in the register. The volunteers at the shop keep them in order.

As part of its beautification, Cherootty Nagar Junction now has seating arrangements where the elderly can spend time together. A cycle rent shop has been set up near the office of the Kudumbashree Area Development Society.

“The Corporation funded work on the road, while the local MLA sanctioned ₹20 lakh for the remaining work. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India contributed a few ornamental street lights,” Mr. Divakaran said.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the beautified junction at 6 p.m. on February 25 (Sunday). Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the function. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed will be present.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / shopping / human interest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.