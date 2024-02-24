A shop where kindness is bartered for smiles

February 24, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

As Cherootty Nagar Junction in the city wears a new look post-beautification, the Wall of Kindness is its greatest attraction. As the name suggests, it is a place where kindness in abundance is bartered for simple smiles.

Wall of Kindness is essentially a thrift shop where one gets a variety of articles including clothes, toys, bedsheets, furniture, utensils, footwear, and books free of cost. The facility was set up by a group of organisations and individuals with the support of the Kozhikode Corporation. The public can contribute to the shop in the form of materials that remain unused at their homes.

“There are lot of things that we discard just because they have gone out of fashion. It may be nothing to you, but so much for someone who does not have it or cannot afford it,” said P. Divakaran, local councillor and Welfare Standing Committee chairman of the Corporation.

However, there are a few ground rules for the Wall of Kindness. One person can take stuff from it only once a month and should enter their whereabouts in the register. The volunteers at the shop keep them in order.

As part of its beautification, Cherootty Nagar Junction now has seating arrangements where the elderly can spend time together. A cycle rent shop has been set up near the office of the Kudumbashree Area Development Society.

“The Corporation funded work on the road, while the local MLA sanctioned ₹20 lakh for the remaining work. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India contributed a few ornamental street lights,” Mr. Divakaran said.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the beautified junction at 6 p.m. on February 25 (Sunday). Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the function. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed will be present.