A section of media treating Left as enemy: Minister

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan greets winners of the Calicut Press Club’s Journalism Excellence awards at Press Club Hall in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

more-in

Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has alleged that a section of the mainstream media in Kerala views the Left as the enemy though they claim to be neutral in their reporting.

Speaking at the Calicut Press Club awards ceremony held here on Thursday, the Minister claimed that corporatisation of the media had led to the safeguarding of vested interests. And, journalists are being forced to back the owners’ political views and economic interests.

Referring to reports on the recent violent agitations at Sabarimala, Mr. Ramakrishnan rued that the media generally tended to describe those who forcibly opposed the enforcement of the Supreme Court verdict on young women’s entry to the temple as ‘devotees’.

Mr. Ramakrishnan presented the Theruvath Raman Award of the Press Club to Sergy Antony, associate editor of Deepika, and the P. Unnikrishnan Award to T.V. Prasad, chief reporter of Asianet. The Mushtaq Award was presented to C.K. Rajesh Kumar, sports editor of Deepika, and P. Jayesh, photographer with Mathrubhumi.