A helping hand for families of selfless rescue workers

When the whole State is busy collecting essential supplies for the flood affected people, the rescue workers, who put their lives and livelihoods on the line to save others, are often forgotten.

A small club took an effort this Independence Day, to acknowledge the contributions of the rescue workers, by helping their families. Celebrating its 17th founding day, the 'Souhrudam' club in Areekode, Malappuram, proved that 'Friendship' is not just in its name.

“These are mostly people from lower strata of society, often daily wage workers, salesmen and drivers. As a large section of the members of our club come from this section, we know how they feel,” said Afeef Tharavattath, president of the club.

The families of the rescue workers may be tucked away safe somewhere, but hungry. They may have very little supplies at home, as their bread winners are busy rescuing others and not working. “There are drivers who have been driving the flood affected people to safety for three days on, without taking any remuneration. They would not even accept the diesel charges”, Mr. Afeef, a college professor, said.

On the other hand, their pride will not let any one know that they did not have supplies at home, nor will their ethics allow them to take anything from the rehabilitation camps where they have been working day and night, he said.

On Independence Day, also its founding day, the volunteers of Souhrudam Club collected enough supplies including rice, lentils, curry powders and vegetables and delivered them to the families of 50 rescue workers. “It wasn't much, just enough to help them tide over a week,” Mr. Afeef said.

The club chose 50 people who were in dire need of help and is in the process of making a list of more rescue workers who may need the supplies.

“The relief on the faces of the women in these houses as we delivered the kits proves that we were right in doing so,” he said.

The Areekode Pravasi Association of Qatar will bear the expenses for the kits.