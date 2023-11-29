A golden Jubilee fete marked by compassion

November 29, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Kozhikode

Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam at Tali, the first ever wedding hall in Kozhikode and the only one in the country fully owned by women, is celebrating its golden jubilee on Wednesday. It is not just the hall that is half a century old, but the Women’s India Association (WIA) that owns it too.

“The hall was built in the same year that the WIA was founded in Kozhikode. Thus, our celebration has multiple dimensions,” said Geetha Narayanan, president of the association.

The WIA was founded in 1973 by a few women who were interested in social work, and the Kalyana Mandapam was set up as a means of livelihood for the association, which is mostly engaged in activities of charity and women empowerment. “Our purpose is to encourage women, mostly homemakers, to be active in social work and do good for society in whatever way they could,” Ms. Narayanan said.

The Association has been involved in activities to encourage women’s education, financially supporting the destitute, elderly and children, and encouraging women to work as a team.

The Association’s yearly activities include a variety of arts and cultural competitions, besides Fancy Fest, an annual expo meant to encourage women entrepreneurs.

Compassion 50

Unlike most similar organisations, WIA does not believe in spending much on celebrations. “We are planning to use whatever we have collected from our members and well-wishers on charity activities under the banner ‘Compassion 50’. We are helping around 42 charity organisations, establishments, or individuals. We have been helping out at the cancer ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and have also contributed some equipment,” Ms. Narayanan explained.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh will inaugurate the celebrations on Wednesday at 5.30 p.m. Mayor Beena Philip will be honoured on the occasion, while ward councillor P. Usha Devi will release the Golden Jubilee Souvenir edited by Lakshmi Nandakumar.

The highlight of the celebrations will be a classical ballet led by Mohiniyattom dancer Jayaprabha Menon, who is also a member of the Association. “Several of our members and their family have come from different parts of the world to take part in the celebrations,” Ms. Narayanan said.