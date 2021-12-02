A ‘gift of love’ for their differently abled friends

National Service Scheme volunteers to visit houses of students on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from various higher secondary schools will exchange ‘Gift of Love’ with their differently abled friends as part of observing International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Kozhikode district on Friday.

Student volunteers from 144 NSS units are expected to take part in the district-wide event to be hosted with the support of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan resource team. Minister for Ports and Museum Ahammed Devarkovil will inaugurate the district-level event at the RK Mission Higher Secondary School.

Special educators who take care of differently abled students will coordinate the observance in various schools. Students from lower primary and upper primary schools will also be invited to take part in the programmes.

NSS coordinators say there are 14,400 volunteers in higher secondary schools in Kozhikode district who will join the observance programme to mark the day. Along with them, all the 144 NSS programme officers are expected to team up with students to make the event a success.

The observance named ‘Prabhakiranam’ will facilitate NSS volunteers’ interaction with differently-abled students to know their issues and extend support. Arrangements are also in place to visit the houses of students who are unable to come to schools. There will also be special cultural programmes to honour differently-abled learners.