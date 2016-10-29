Ration retailers seek talks with Food Minister

The ration retailers’ agitation coordination committee, which is keeping off the work associated with the new rationing scheme, has urged the Food Minister to hold talks with the retailers immediately in view of the ration beneficiaries’ woes.

T. Mohammedali, general convener the committee, said the retailers were aware of the difficulties being faced by lakhs of beneficiaries trying to get their status corrected. The retailers were always ready to help them out but the government should first hold talks with them to address their issues.

Boycott

The retailers have been virtually boycotting the work related to the launch of the implementation of the Food Security Act. They contended that the new system, which would cut down the number of the beneficiaries, would sharply reduce the retailers’ incomes. Hence they have been demanding that they be paid a fixed monthly honorarium and that the government also pay for the door-delivery of foodstuff at the retail outlets.

Mr. Mohammedali claimed that the current agitation was not in anyway political, but was prompted by the livelihood concerns of the retailers. A Thiruvananthapuram-based association of ration retailers, which was part of the coordination committee, had alleged that the agitation was politically motivated and called off its agitation.