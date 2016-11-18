Prodding new-generation activists to learn Marxism

More than a quarter century after the collapse of the Soviet Union, why should someone study Marxism?

That is what the first module of a course of study in Marxism, sponsored by the CPI(M) to commemorate the first centenary of the October Revolution — which gave birth to the Soviet Union — tries to answer. That first module is titled ‘Why one needs to study Marxism?’

After the Soviet collapse and the crumbing of the Communist regimes in Eastern Europe, Marxism, as an ideology and as a philosophical framework to interpret things material, had lost credibility around the globe. But those who think Marxism is dead and gone for ever are wrong. “There has been a revival of interest in Marxism and Socialism in the recent times across the world,” says K.N. Ganesh, historian, who is the director of the course. “Marxist movements are emerging in Greece Portugal, Spain, Italy and Latin America.”

It is against this backdrop that the Keluettan Centre for Study and Research at Kozhikode, run by the CPI(M)’s district unit, has started a course in Marxism, aimed to shore up the ideological base of lower-rung party functionaries and new-generation activists. The course was launched by CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday to mark the October Revolution centenary.

New-generation cadre

The party is concerned that new-generation cadre and functionaries are ignorant of the theoretical aspects of Marxism-Leninism.

In the past, a party leader pointed out, beedi workers and weavers in Kannur district could explain in two or three simple sentences what historical materialism was or what class war was all about. But, he rued, these days even important functionaries of the Students Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India were not very familiar with Marxian concepts.

K.T. Kunjikannan, director of the Keluettan Centre, told The Hindu that the course was open to all ‘politically conscious’ people, though the majority of the 200 applicants were activists of the CPI(M) and its sister organisations.

He said the course would last a little longer than one year. At least two full-day classes would be held every month.

Prof. Ganesh said the classes would be interactive, with two hours of lecture followed by three hours of discussions. The modules would include fundamental concepts of Marxism, the thoughts of Marx, Engles and Lenin, and the ideas of modern Marxist thinkers and interpreters.

“The idea is to enable the student to grasp the essential theoretical framework and to use the Marxian tools to interpret the contemporary issues.”

Appukkuttan Vallikkunnu, senior journalist and political commentator, welcoming the idea, said in the past couple of decades, the party had wasted its energy in faction feuds and ignored such crucial issues as training the young cadre in Marxist theory.