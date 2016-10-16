Deal terror-related cases with caution: IUML

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretariat meeting held here on Saturday felt that investigating agencies attached to both the Central and State governments should stop the tendency to overreact while probing terror-related cases.

Briefing the media after the meeting, party leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, K.P.A Majeed, and E.T. Mohammed Basheer said the IUML disapproved of the approach of agencies arraigning religious bodies and organisations in cases in the name of terrorism. The governments were also exaggerating the situation. A delegation of party leaders would meet the Chief Minister in this regard, they said.

Regarding the issue of a case filed against Peace International School in Kochi for teaching textbooks that had objectionable content that could trigger communal disharmony, the IUML leaders said the police should not have had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). It was enough that the objectionable content was withdrawn from the textbooks, Mr. Kunhalikuttty said.

(The police had filed a First Information Report against the Principal, administrator, and three managing committee members of the school under Section 153(A) for promoting enmity among different groups on the ground of religion of the Indian Penal Code).

The party also felt that a case registered against Salafi preacher Shamsudheen Palath under UAPA for hate speech was also inappropriate. “The IUML has never approved hate speeches of the Mujahideen leader.

The party has been campaigning against communalism. It had demonstrated that after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. We have strongly opposed all forms of communalism and the party is against teachings that destroy communal harmony,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

First blow

Reacting to the resignation of Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, the IUML leaders said that it was the first blow for the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State. Mr. Jayarajan was forced to resign in the wake of nepotism allegations in appointments in public sector units.The LDF government’s tall claim of being a corruption-free government fell flat.

The secretariat meeting was held to chalk out the party’s strategy ahead of the Assembly session which resumes on Monday.

However, the IUML leaders maintained that the Vigilance wing, if needed, could examine the appointments made during the previous UDF government.