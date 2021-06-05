Kozhikode

92 Ayur Raksha Clinics opened in Kozhikode

Ninety-two Ayur Raksha Clinics have been opened under the aegis of the Department of AYUSH and the District Ayurveda COVID Response Cell in Kozhikode district to contain the pandemic.

K.M. Mansoor, District Medical Officer (AYUSH), told the media here on Saturday that the clinics were functioning at eight government hospitals, including the District Government Ayurveda Hospital, and other government dispensaries. Swasthyam, a resistance initiative, and Sukhayushyam for senior citizens are being implemented through them. Bheshajam, a treatment scheme for not-so severe cases and Punarjani for post-COVID complications will be taken to more people.

So far, 30,000 people in the district have been given medicines under Punarjani. A special ward will be set up soon at the District Government Ayurveda Hospital to treat people with post-COVID syndrome, Dr. Mansoor said. The department is also implementing tele-medicine treatment, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 7:10:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/92-ayur-raksha-clinics-opened-in-kozhikode/article34739282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY