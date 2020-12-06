688 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 688 people were reported to have contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

A release said that there were 650 cases of locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 28 cases. Kozhikode Corporation alone had 99 cases of local transmission, Feroke 32, Kakkodi 27, Chorod 25, Maniyoor 24, and Kunnamangalam, Kizhakkoth, and Olavanna 22 each.

As many as 460 people recovered from the infection. A total of 5,584 samples were sent for lab tests on Saturday.

There are 6,598 active cases from the district, and 4,340 of the infected are in home isolation.

In Wayanad

A total of 259 people, including five health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,722.

All the patients were infected through local contacts. As many as 148 people recovered on the day. The district has so far reported 11,847 COVID-19 cases, while 10,050 people have recovered. As many as 9,915 persons are under observation.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district registered 920 new COVID-19 cases and 1,023 recoveries on Saturday. When 880 of the new cases contracted the disease through direct contact with infected persons, the source of infection could not be traced in 31 cases.

Among the new cases were three health workers and six persons who came from across the borders.

District officials said that 7,578 people were currently under treatment for COVID-19 across Malappuram. When 557 of them were in COVID-19 hospitals, 327 were in first line treatment centres and 277 in second line treatment centres.

Nearly 88,000 people were quarantined across Malappuram. As many as 369 people succumbed to COVID-19 when 68,496 people recovered from the disease in Malappuram since March.