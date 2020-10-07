50% of sellers resume business at Palayam market

Quick Response Teams at work to ensure flawless protocol implementation

Around 50% of vegetable and fruit sellers at the Palayam market in Kozhikode resumed business on Wednesday, complying with the COVID-19 protocol. Quick Response Teams and policemen were deployed in the area to oversee the flawless implementation of regulations and adopt instant action against health protocol violators.

Only traders who tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 were allowed to resume business. There were several shoppers who could not make use of the relaxations, as their workers were in quarantine. At the same time, a few elderly traders voluntarily kept away from reopening shops.

The market had remained shut for over a fortnight after 232 persons, including traders and labourers, tested positive for the virus. It was the biggest count ever reported from a market area in Kozhikode district. Following the unexpected test results, over 700 persons had been asked to undergo antigen test in view of public safety.

Meanwhile, some traders were of the view that the risk factor was still there owing to the unscientific measures adopted to control crowd. They claimed that surveillance by a few policemen and QRT members would not be enough to cover such a wide area with multiple entry and exit points.

“For a well-organised mall or shopping centre, the crowd control measures proposed by the district administration will work. Here, more planning is needed,” said Prasannakumar, a vegetable vendor. He added that the risk of disease spread still existed at the market in the absence of thorough screening and uncontrolled entry of people.