5 more test positive in Kasaragod

The number of COVID-19-affected patients increased in the district to 19, with five more persons testing positive for the infection on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, all the five patients had returned from Dubai and are aged 58, 27, 32, 41 and 33 respectively. They belong to places in Nellikunnu, Vidhyanagar, Chandragiri, Marakappu Kadapuram and Cherkala.

In the wake of the growing number of cases, the facilities in the District Government Hospital have been upgraded.

Isolation wards have been arranged at Government General Hospital and Carewell, a private hospital.

A total of 733 people are under observation in the district. Of them, 41 are under hospital observation, while 692 are in home observation. The district administration, in addition to the COVID-19 control cell helpline number (9946000493/ 9946000293), has arranged five new helpline numbers for people to contact and clarify doubts before approaching hospitals.

The new numbers are 0467 2209901, 0467 2209902, 0467 2209903, 0467 2209904, 0467 2209906.