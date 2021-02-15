476 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

As many as 476 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 462 locally acquired infections, while the source of seven others was not known. Four people had returned from abroad and three from other States.

Kozhikode Corporation recorded 113 cases of local transmission of the infection, Eramala 27, Onchiyam 22 and Vadakara 19.

A total of 6,280 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 7.57%. As many as 639 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district is 6,871.