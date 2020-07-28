43 of 67 new cases in Kozhikode through local transmission

Forty-three of the 67 COVID-19 cases newly reported in Kozhikode district on Tuesday are through local transmission of the infection.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, the source of infection of seven others is not known. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district is 688 now. There are 11 cases of local transmission within the Kozhikode Corporation, including a health worker at the Government Medical College Hospital. The other such patients are from Chathamangalam, Olavanna, Chekkiad, Chorod, Edachery, Koyilandy, Kunnummal, Onchiyam, Thooneri, Vadakara, Ramanattuaka, and Perumanna.

Cases with unknown source of infection were reported from Chorod, Kayakkodi, Koduvally, Mukkom, Nadapuram, Cheruvannur, and Meppayyur. Thirteen persons have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has said that Thooneri had emerged as the largest cluster in the district, where 74 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far. A majority of them have been cured now.

There are a total of 11 clusters in the district and the other ones are Vadakara, Nadapuram, Eramala, Olavanna, Villiappilly, Puthuppady, Chekkiad, and Vanimel, along with Kallayi and Meenchanda in Kozhikode Corporation.