Kozhikode

387 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State on Sunday when 387 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 383 locally acquired infections, and the source of two others is not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 109 cases of local transmission, Kodenchery 26, and Puthuppady, Vadakara, and Chathamangalam 14 each. As many as 6,319 samples were tested. With 351 people recovering from the infection, the active caseload from the district is 5,292.

