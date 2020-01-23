₹32 crore allotted for constructing ring road

The Government has allotted ₹32.08 crore to construct a new ring road to address traffic congestion at Koothuparamba town. Minister K.K. Shylaja, who represents the Koothuparamba constituency, said the road construction would be started after getting technical clearance.

When the road becomes a reality, vehicles coming from Kannur, without entering Koothuparamba, can travel towards Purakkalam via Kuttikunnu to reach Mattannur and Wayanad. This would help ease traffic congestion and ensure smooth travel, the Minister said in a press release.