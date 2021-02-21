200 persons to get hearing aids

Mega camp for diagnosis of disabilities under way

H. Vekateshwarlu, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod, has said that disability is nothing but a negative attitude, not doing the right thing and not serving the cause of humanity.

“It is not a physical state,” he said while inaugurating a mega camp for free diagnosis of disabilities, hearing aid fitment, and awareness programmes, organised by Sparsam Charitable Trust in association with the Institute of Research in Learning Disabilities (IRLD) of Mahatma Gandhi University, in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu said that the Central University campus in Kasaragod would soon be one of the first in the State to be completely disabled friendly.

Hearing aids are being distributed to 200 persons who have registered in advance. Mr. Venkateshwarlu distributed aids to two children at the event on Sunday.

The mega camp, held over three days, is part of the extension activities of the trust focused on individuals with hearing impairment. The camp was organised in collaboration with Ali Yavar Jung Institute for Speech and Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD) Mumbai.

R.P. Sharma, (Outreach and Extension Service), AYJNISHD, M.T. Ramesh, chairman, Sparsam, and K.M. Mustafa, Honorary Director, IRLD, were present on the occasion.