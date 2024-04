April 17, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special squad of the Excise department seized 200 litres of arrack and 1,400 litres of wash during a flash inspection at the house of a Pavangad native on April 17 (Wednesday). The gas cylinders and other crude distilling equipment were recovered during the raid led by Excise inspector T. Rajeev.

Sarath Sasi, the suspected house owner, was nabbed in connection with the incident. Excise officials said they carried out the search after monitoring the suspect’s movements for over a week.