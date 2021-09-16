1,792 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode; many wards still under lockdown

Despite Kozhikode registering a decline in the number of wards under lockdown to contain the pandemic, it is still among the three districts in the State with the highest number of areas facing restrictions.

According to the government data, 2,507 wards in 678 local bodies across the State are facing restrictions now. As many as 418 wards in Ernakulam district, 389 in Thrissur, and 263 in Kozhikode are among them. All these local bodies have a weekly infection population ratio of eight or above. Last week, Kozhikode had over 500 wards under lockdown.

As many as 1,792 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Thursday. The District Medical Officer said there were 1,752 cases of locally acquired infections and 29 others with an unknown source. As many as 10,307 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation had 268 cases due to local transmission of the infection. With 2,930 people recovering, active caseload from the district dropped to 22,942.