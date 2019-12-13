16 kg of gold sized from jewellery shop

The Kozhikode Regional Unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (Central Government) has seized 16 kg of gold from a jewellery shop in the city during a drive against GST evasion.
According to GST officials, the proprietors of the shop had sold about 2,000 kg of gold without remitting the mandatory GST amounting to nearly₹25 crore.
The search was conducted on Wednesday by a team led by a Deputy Director after getting solid input from the Central intelligence wing. The officials said they were in the process of examining the seized documents for further investigation into the suspected fraud.
The officials also said they would be continuing the inspection in the city so as to send a strong message to the unlawful traders. They said the GST evasion was found affecting the revenue of the government and there would be strong surveillance measures to zero in on the violators.
