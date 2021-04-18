1,504 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Test positivity rate at 20.41%

Kozhikode district continued to report a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases and a high daily test positivity rate (TPR) as 1,504 more tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The district recorded the second highest number of new cases on the day. The daily TPR is 20.41%.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 1,476 locally acquired infections and the source of 21 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 543 cases of local transmission of the infection, Koduvally 48, Maniyoor 45, and Vadakara and Koyilandy 38 each. Six people had returned from other States and another one from abroad. As many as 7,518 samples were tested. The active caseload from the district surged to 11,140.