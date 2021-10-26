15-year-old boy arrested for attack on college girl

The police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an attack on a college girl at Kottukkara near Kondotty in Malappuram district. The police said the boy had admitted to the offence.

The attack took place on Monday afternoon when the girl was on her way to a market from her house. The boy allegedly waylaid the girl at a banana plantation and attacked her with a stone. The girl resisted the attack and ran into a nearby house for safety. She suffered injuries on her face and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The police intensified the hunt for the attacker with the help of a dog squad and fingerprint experts. Surveillance cameras in the region were examined, and the police zeroed in on the accused within a day of the attack.