15 COVID clusters in Kozhikode

Daily TPR dips, infections go up

The number of COVID-19 clusters in Kozhikode district rose to 15 on Tuesday. Five were closed down because of high transmission of the infection.

According to the Health Department, most of these are educational institutions. The number of new infections rose to 2,967 and the daily test positivity rate came down slightly to reach 31.48% on Tuesday. Active caseload in the district is now 14,409. As many as 261 people are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and 145 at government hospitals.

Meanwhile, the district administration, the departments of Health and Education, and the Arogya Keralam Mission are planning to launch ‘Eduguard’, a vaccination initiative for the 15-17 age group from January 20 to 22. Spot registration will be available in schools with over 500 students. The students will be given Covaxin. Health Department sources said 49,075 people in the age group had been vaccinated since the launch of the drive on January 3.