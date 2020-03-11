147 under observation in Kozhikode for COVID-19

As many as 147 people are under observation for suspected COVID-19 infection in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 61 of them were newly added. Seven persons are under observation in the isolation ward attached to the Government Medical College Hospital and eight at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. Ten body fluid samples of suspected patients had been sent for lab tests. Mental health counselling was given to two persons.

Health staff were trained at Vadakara, Mukkom, Balussery, and Kozhikode. The DMO urged those who visited COVID-19-infected countries to inform the nearest health centre even if they did not have any symptoms. Awareness classes were held in association with other government departments and pamphlets were distributed.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao held a meeting of private hospital staff in Kozhikode in a bid to streamline the resistance measures against COVID-19. Isolation wards to treat suspected patients are at present functioning only at the medical college and the general hospital.

Joint efforts

The meeting discussed ways to address a possible rise in the number of patients. Mr. Rao urged them to be on alert to face eventuality and said joint efforts would be required to tackle the situation. Doubts on COVID-19 may be cleared at the 24-hour helpline number at the DMO office at 0495-2371471 or Disha 1056 or 0471-2552056.